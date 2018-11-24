Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 191,234 Shares of Cubic Co. (CUB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 191,234 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cubic were worth $12,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Cubic in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 3.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 16.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 342,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,970,000 after purchasing an additional 48,417 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 35.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 71,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cubic by 15.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $64.13 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.27). Cubic had a return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $379.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cubic Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Drexel Hamilton set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cubic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cubic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cubic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Cubic Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

