Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) Reduced by Analyst

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Analog Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.31. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.41 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 54,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 25,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $971,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,711 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,450 shares of company stock worth $8,805,549 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

