Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for JD.Com Inc (JD) Reduced by Analyst

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JD.Com in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 19th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for JD.Com’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. CLSA downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of JD.Com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, TH Capital cut their target price on shares of JD.Com to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

NASDAQ JD opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,927.00 and a beta of 1.40. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $50.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $104.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 46.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,079 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 454.8% in the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,369,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680,288 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the second quarter worth $268,795,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in JD.Com by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in JD.Com in the third quarter worth $96,830,000. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

