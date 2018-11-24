Q2 2019 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (BECN) Decreased by Analyst

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BECN. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $66.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,918,000 after buying an additional 96,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after purchasing an additional 48,093 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,775,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,261,000 after purchasing an additional 321,944 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,790 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

