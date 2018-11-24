Q3 2018 EPS Estimates for Momo Inc (MOMO) Reduced by Analyst

Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Momo in a report released on Wednesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chan now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Momo’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Momo had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $494.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Momo’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Momo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.53.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $31.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. Momo has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Momo by 66.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,485,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,500 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its holdings in Momo by 194.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,547,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,971 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Momo by 73.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,989,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,134,000 after purchasing an additional 840,073 shares during the period. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,070,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Momo by 365.6% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 738,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 580,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live videos, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

