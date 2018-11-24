QEP Resources Inc (QEP) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,359,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 565,433 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in QEP Resources were worth $38,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QEP. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Oslo Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 9.6% in the third quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 3,526,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,920,000 after buying an additional 309,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 7.6% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,134,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,480,000 after buying an additional 221,662 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 17.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 205,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of QEP Resources by 14.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 423,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after buying an additional 53,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $8.64 on Friday. QEP Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.35.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. QEP Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QEP. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Williams Capital set a $15.00 price target on QEP Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of QEP Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.66.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a natural gas and crude oil exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in western Texas, Williston Basin in North Dakota, Haynesville/Cotton Valley in northwestern Louisiana, Uinta Basin in eastern Utah, and other proven properties in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado.

