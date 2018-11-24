QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,949,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,135,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.28% of QUALCOMM worth $7,703,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,500,428,000 after buying an additional 20,829,517 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 121.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $182,666,000 after buying an additional 1,782,585 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,506,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $140,682,000 after buying an additional 1,409,034 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.8% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,280,000 after buying an additional 794,924 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 133.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,032,000 after buying an additional 794,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on QUALCOMM to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.74%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 853 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $54,165.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

