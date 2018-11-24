QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stake Boosted by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 709,827 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $51,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,897,041.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,830,615 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,829,517 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,918 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $182,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,585 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,506,811 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $140,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,034 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,280,000 after acquiring an additional 794,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,388,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $100,032,000 after acquiring an additional 794,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on QUALCOMM to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $76.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The wireless technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. QUALCOMM had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.74%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total value of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $61,641.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $375,119.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/qualcomm-inc-qcom-stake-boosted-by-american-international-group-inc.html.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.