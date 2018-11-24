Quantum (QAU) Price Reaches $0.0455 on Top Exchanges

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $0.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum’s launch date was April 15th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 204,773,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,867,103 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is www.quantumproject.org.

Quantum Token Trading

Quantum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

