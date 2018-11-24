R1 RCM Inc (RCM) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 531,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,531 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 98,396 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

Shares of RCM opened at $8.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. R1 RCM Inc has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.09 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 132.32% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Ditkoff sold 20,635 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $174,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

