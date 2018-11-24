Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Position Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) by 513.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,352 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ra Pharmaceuticals were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $120,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $807,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 385,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RARX shares. Raymond James upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ra Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $15.22 on Friday. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

