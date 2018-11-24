Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,548,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,719,851,000 after purchasing an additional 84,310 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,598,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,647,000 after purchasing an additional 577,206 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,820,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,242,000 after purchasing an additional 408,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.71 and a 12 month high of $230.24. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.51.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.90.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

