Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $124.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 498.6% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $91.14 and a one year high of $147.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

