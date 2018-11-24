Raymond James Cuts Medtronic (MDT) Price Target to $104.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $105.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medtronic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.47.

Shares of MDT opened at $92.01 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $76.41 and a fifty-two week high of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 47,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $4,523,234.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,274.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,850.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,070,699.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,134 shares of company stock valued at $11,918,901 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,447,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,766,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,118 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 33,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,926,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $681,146,000 after acquiring an additional 101,574 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Medtronic by 76.0% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 66,530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,720 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5,733.4% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 557,560 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,576,624,000 after acquiring an additional 548,002 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

