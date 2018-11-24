Raymond James (RJF) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 1.00

News articles about Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Raymond James earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $111.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

NYSE:RJF opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $71.93 and a 1-year high of $102.17.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tashtego S. Elwyn bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.75 per share, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,056.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $527,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

