Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA) Receives $111.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.80.

RETA has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, Director James Edward Bass purchased 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.33 per share, with a total value of $99,615.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,661.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Wayne Ward sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $282,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,028. 31.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 45.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $59.29 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $99.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to address serious and life-threatening diseases with therapies by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome; and for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.