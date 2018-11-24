Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RRR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.38.

RRR stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.65. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.03 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRR. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $203,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $213,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $214,000. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the second quarter worth $226,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

