Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $4.99 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up about 1.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,970,000 after buying an additional 175,551 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,303,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $138,270,000 after buying an additional 165,048 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 657,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 343,062 shares during the period. Finally, Schaller Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $9,152,000. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $80.81 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $83.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.24%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total value of $4,096,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $217,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,756 shares of company stock worth $5,824,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

