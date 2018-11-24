Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 20,609 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 94.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

