Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 3,554 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (CSL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for about 1.8% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 178.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,707,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,943,000 after buying an additional 1,094,184 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $82,864,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,286,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $464,263,000 after buying an additional 181,769 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $14,516,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,235,000 after buying an additional 109,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $103.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $129.47.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In other Carlisle Companies news, Director David A. Roberts sold 36,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $4,658,688.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

