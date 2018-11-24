Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.41% of Redwood Trust worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 560.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RWT opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.33%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Horvath D. Debora purchased 6,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RWT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $18.00 target price on Redwood Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Redwood Trust Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mortgage banking activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, and issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests in residential loans held for investment and mortgage servicing rights associated with residential loans.

