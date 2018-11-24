Regions Financial Corp (RF) Holdings Reduced by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 283,270 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,893 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ffcm LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,901 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 489,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 18,815 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,455,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,514,000 after purchasing an additional 77,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,166,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

