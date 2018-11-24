Rentokil Initial’s (RTO) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) in a research report released on Friday.

RTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 365.83 ($4.78).

LON:RTO opened at GBX 320.40 ($4.19) on Friday. Rentokil Initial has a twelve month low of GBX 238.20 ($3.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 338.80 ($4.43).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Pacific, and rest of world. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

