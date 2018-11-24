Restaurant Group PLC (RTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Restaurant Group PLC (LON:RTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 302.22 ($3.95).

RTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. HSBC raised shares of Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th.

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

LON RTN opened at GBX 234.80 ($3.07) on Monday. Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

About Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.