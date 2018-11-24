Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI) Position Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 584,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,304 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Retail Properties of America were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America during the third quarter worth about $122,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 10,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $119.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

In other news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $49,960.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,129 shares in the company, valued at $695,176.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup set a $15.00 price objective on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 19.5 million square feet.

