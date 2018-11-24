Reviewing Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (CRARY) & MFC Bancorp (MFCB)

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and MFC Bancorp (NYSE:MFCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR and MFC Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 MFC Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

MFC Bancorp has a consensus price target of $201.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,416.85%. Given MFC Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MFC Bancorp is more favorable than Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR and MFC Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR $21.05 billion 1.63 $4.12 billion $0.69 8.73 MFC Bancorp $211.30 million 0.26 -$36.91 million N/A N/A

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MFC Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR and MFC Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR 18.72% 6.42% 0.26% MFC Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MFC Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of MFC Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of MFC Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. MFC Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR pays out 37.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR beats MFC Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cr AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets; and consumer finance and flow management services. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, custody, fund administration, middle-office, forex, security lending and borrowing, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. Crédit Agricole S.A. serves retail customers, corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. Crédit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La Boétie.

MFC Bancorp Company Profile

MFC Bancorp Ltd., a merchant banking company, provides various financial services for corporations and institutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Merchant Banking and All Other. The company specializes in markets that are not adequately addressed by traditional sources of supply and finance, with focus on providing solutions for small and medium sized enterprises. It offers bank guarantees, letters of credit, factoring, other financing transactions, proprietary investing and advisory services, and merchant banking products and services. The company also holds various production assets, including a zinc alloy processing facility located in Slovakia; a natural gas power plant located in Alberta, Canada and a hydro-electric power plant located in Africa; a non-ferrous rolling mill in Germany; and a natural gas production and processing facility in Alberta, Canada, as well as a mining sub-lease of the lands upon which the Wabush iron ore mine is situated in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. In addition, it has interests in the hydrocarbon interests located in west central Alberta, Canada; and is involved in business activities related to medical equipment, instruments, supplies, and services. The company was formerly known as MFC Industrial Ltd. and changed its name to MFC Bancorp Ltd. in July 2017. MFC Bancorp Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

