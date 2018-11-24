Reviewing JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (JSYN) and Vectren (VVC)

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH (NASDAQ:JSYN) and Vectren (NYSE:VVC) are both unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.8% of JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Vectren shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Vectren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH and Vectren’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH N/A N/A -$580,000.00 N/A N/A Vectren $2.66 billion 2.24 $216.00 million $2.60 27.54

Vectren has higher revenue and earnings than JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH and Vectren, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Vectren 0 4 0 0 2.00

Vectren has a consensus price target of $63.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.09%. Given Vectren’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vectren is more favorable than JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH.

Profitability

This table compares JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH and Vectren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH N/A -12.19% -2.94% Vectren 7.37% 12.10% 3.58%

Volatility & Risk

JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vectren has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Vectren pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH does not pay a dividend. Vectren pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vectren has increased its dividend for 58 consecutive years.

Summary

Vectren beats JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JENSYN ACQUISIT/SH

Jensyn Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination, and one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Vectren

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts. Its electric transmission system consists of approximately 1,028 circuit miles of 345, 138, and 69 kilovolt lines, and 34 substations; and distribution system comprises 4,543 circuit miles of lower voltage overhead lines and 462 trench miles of conduit containing 2,405 circuit miles of underground distribution cable, as well as 85 distribution substations and 54,919 distribution transformers. The company also provides underground pipeline construction and repair services; and energy performance contracting and sustainable infrastructure, such as renewables, distributed generation, and combined heat and power projects, as well as invests in energy-related opportunities and services. It serves various industries comprising automotive assembly, parts, and accessories; feed, flour, and grain processing; metal castings and plastic products; gypsum products; electrical equipment, metal specialties, and glass and steel finishing; pharmaceutical and nutritional products; gasoline and oil products; ethanol; and coal mining. The company supplies natural gas services to approximately 1,022,000 customers in Indiana and Ohio; and electric services to approximately 145,200 customers in Indiana. Vectren Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

