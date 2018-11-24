Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Oddo Bhf Analysts

Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($140.70) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cfra set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Societe Generale set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($122.09).

ETR:RHM traded up €0.88 ($1.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €79.30 ($92.21). 187,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a one year high of €116.80 ($135.81).

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

