Rheinmetall (RHM) PT Set at €100.00 by BNP Paribas

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) target price by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RHM. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Oddo Bhf set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, equinet set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €105.00 ($122.09).

ETR:RHM opened at €79.30 ($92.21) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €71.11 ($82.69) and a 1-year high of €116.80 ($135.81).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

