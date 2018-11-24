Rhoen Klinikum AG (RHK) Receives €22.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Rhoen Klinikum AG (ETR:RHK) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.09 ($25.68).

RHK has been the subject of several research reports. Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €25.20 ($29.30) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cfra set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get Rhoen Klinikum alerts:

Shares of ETR RHK opened at €22.22 ($25.84) on Wednesday. Rhoen Klinikum has a 52-week low of €25.08 ($29.16) and a 52-week high of €32.12 ($37.35).

About Rhoen Klinikum

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rhoen Klinikum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhoen Klinikum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.