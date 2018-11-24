Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Macy’s Inc (M)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $20,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.91.

In related news, Director William H. Lenehan purchased 3,154 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,107.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,932.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider C Elisa D. Garcia sold 4,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $165,913.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,562.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,817,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Position in Macy’s Inc (M)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/rhumbline-advisers-decreases-position-in-macys-inc-m.html.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.