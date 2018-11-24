Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 3,431 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 14,030.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.24. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3645 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

