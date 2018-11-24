Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 9,552 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,841,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $3,185,000. Northstar Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $69.40 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $542.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

