Robert Karl Maier Purchases 60,000 Shares of dynaCERT Inc (DYA) Stock

dynaCERT Inc (CVE:DYA) Director Robert Karl Maier bought 60,000 shares of dynaCERT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$12,000.00.

Robert Karl Maier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 10th, Robert Karl Maier bought 50,000 shares of dynaCERT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$10,000.00.

dynaCERT stock opened at C$0.21 on Friday. dynaCERT Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.17 and a 12-month high of C$0.58.

About dynaCERT

DynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, distribution, and installation of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced fuel emissions.

