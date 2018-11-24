Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $40,950,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,224,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,581,000 after purchasing an additional 230,688 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10,038.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,748,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,090,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 111.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,034,000 after purchasing an additional 143,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Zacks Investment Research cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $145.00 price target on Rockwell Automation and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.87.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $209.38.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.53% and a net margin of 8.03%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.84%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

