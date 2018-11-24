Rogers Communications (RCI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $58.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Communications’ is benefiting from solid subscriber gain in the wireless segment and increasing Internet user count. Management stated that postpaid churn rate in the wireless segment declined to lowest level since 2009. The Ignite Gigabit service has also gained rapid traction driving Internet user installed base. Moreover, an improved cost structure drove profitability. Based on the strong results, management raised adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow full-year guidance. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Rogers Communications continues to expand LTE coverage that will expand user base eventually driving revenues. Moreover, integration of Ignite TV with streaming services like Netflix, YouTube and Amazon’s Prime is expected to drive growth in the near future.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCI. ValuEngine upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

RCI opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 13.34%. Equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,184,653 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $472,183,000 after purchasing an additional 237,435 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,022,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $155,402,000 after purchasing an additional 550,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

