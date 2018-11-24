Ronald Heeks Purchases 499,002 Shares of Geopacific Resources Ltd (GPR) Stock

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) insider Ronald Heeks acquired 499,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,479.04 ($7,431.94).

Geopacific Resources stock opened at A$0.02 ($0.01) on Friday. Geopacific Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.04 ($0.03).

About Geopacific Resources

Geopacific Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, and Fiji. It holds interests in the Woodlark gold project located in Papua New Guinea; Kou Sa project located in northern Cambodia; and five projects located in Fiji. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Claremont, Australia.

