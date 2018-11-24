Ross Stores (ROST) Given a $100.00 Price Target by Loop Capital Analysts

Loop Capital set a $100.00 target price on Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Zacks Investment Research cut Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $101.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.12.

ROST opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $104.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 48.34% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.15, for a total value of $1,903,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman A. Ferber sold 10,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $962,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,552.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Ross Stores by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 168.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

