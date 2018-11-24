Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Position in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,103,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,731,461,000 after buying an additional 3,956,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,400,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,273,000 after buying an additional 1,188,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,468,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $954,557,000 after buying an additional 39,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,429,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,735,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,506,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $618,420,000 after buying an additional 221,487 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director J Brian Ferguson acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,984,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $89.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.28. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $30.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.48.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

