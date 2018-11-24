Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $51.11 Million Position in Allergan plc (AGN)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Allergan worth $51,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Allergan by 3,032.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 877,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 849,719 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Allergan by 27,066.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,347,000 after purchasing an additional 784,928 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Allergan in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,026,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in Allergan by 13,097.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 675,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Allergan by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,778,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allergan stock opened at $153.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $142.81 and a 12 month high of $197.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.21. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

In related news, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Walsh acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $157,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,234,931. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGN. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price (up from $211.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised Allergan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

