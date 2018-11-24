Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) a $28.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BECN. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,748,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,840,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21,562.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 831,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 827,343 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,862,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,580,000 after acquiring an additional 629,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,392,000 after acquiring an additional 522,722 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

Further Reading: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.