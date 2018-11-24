Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, November 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Scotia Howard Weill upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

NYSE:RY opened at $71.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $69.99 and a twelve month high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Chemical Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.36% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.