Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 512.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,997,000 after acquiring an additional 180,588 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,852.0% in the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 60,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.63, for a total transaction of $6,835,289.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,619,795.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David C. George sold 55,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $6,025,829.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $111.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.56 and a 52-week high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

