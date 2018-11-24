Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $4.82 Million Position in NRG Energy Inc (NRG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,881,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,817 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at about $13,269,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter worth about $393,000.

NYSE:NRG opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 61.11% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NRG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

In other NRG Energy news, EVP Christopher Moser sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $534,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,063,941. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 24,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $881,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

