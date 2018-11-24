Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,265 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

NYSE:DPZ opened at $262.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.41. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.56 and a 12 month high of $305.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.10 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $298.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Mizuho set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.30.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.15, for a total value of $7,709,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,958,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (DPZ)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/royal-london-asset-management-ltd-has-5-09-million-holdings-in-dominos-pizza-inc-dpz.html.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.