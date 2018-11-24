Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (RMT) Shares Sold by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 94.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 503,064 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro Capital Trust were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 127.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 66,126 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Micro Capital Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royce Micro Capital Trust alerts:

NYSE RMT opened at $8.50 on Friday. Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/24/royce-micro-capital-trust-inc-rmt-shares-sold-by-shaker-financial-services-llc.html.

Royce Micro Capital Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.