RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a $6.00 price objective on RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised RSA Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of RSNAY stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. RSA Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

RSA Insurance Group Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Featured Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.