Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 241,156 Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 241,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 363,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 32.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.13). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $40.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 million. Equities analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

