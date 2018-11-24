Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 97,111 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (QRTEA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,111 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Qurate Retail Inc Series A worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth approximately $26,654,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the second quarter worth approximately $21,888,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 204.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1.2% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qurate Retail Inc Series A news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 220,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $4,500,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark C. Vadon sold 122,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $2,702,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $21.41 on Friday. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. It markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 374 million households worldwide each day.

