Ryanair (RYAAY) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Thursday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Ryanair from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.74. Ryanair has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.62 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 305.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 1,804.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 4.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,889,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,491,000 after acquiring an additional 79,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 28.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.